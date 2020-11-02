HENRY COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - A wanted man who the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) says was armed and dangerous has been arrested in Paris on Sunday night.
Officials say 28-year-old Kevin Eric Dodd, Jr. was wanted out of Paris for attempted second-degree murder, reckless endangerment, and probation violation.
🚨#MostWanted Alert🚨 Kevin Eric Dodd Jr. has been added to the TBI #MostWanted list. He is wanted out of Paris on charges of Attempted Second Degree Murder, Reckless Endangerment, and Probation Violation.— Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) October 29, 2020
He should be considered armed and dangerous.
Tips: 1-800-TBI-FIND pic.twitter.com/ZW70J8C176
Dodd was added to TBI's Most Wanted list on Thursday and a reward of up to $2,500 was offered for information leading to his arrest.
TBI says he was taken into custody on Sunday night but have not given any other information of his arrest.
