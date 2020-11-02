TBI's Most Wanted arrested

Kevin Eric Dodd Jr. has been captured.

 Courtesy TBI

HENRY COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - A wanted man who the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) says was armed and dangerous has been arrested in Paris on Sunday night. 

Officials say 28-year-old Kevin Eric Dodd, Jr. was wanted out of Paris for attempted second-degree murder, reckless endangerment, and probation violation. 

Dodd was added to TBI's Most Wanted list on Thursday and a reward of up to $2,500 was offered for information leading to his arrest. 

TBI says he was taken into custody on Sunday night but have not given any other information of his arrest. 

