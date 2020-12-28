NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Federal investigators are working to determine what drove suspect a 63-year-old man to detonate an RV parked in downtown Nashville on Christmas morning, killing himself in the process.

Both local authorities and the FBI have tied Anthony Quinn Warner to the explosion. Parts of Second Avenue were destroyed when an RV exploded outside an AT&T transmission building early Christmas morning.

The FBI said Warner was not on law enforcement’s radar prior to the bombing, and TBI records released Monday show Warner’s only arrest was for marijuana possession in 1978.

“We hope to get an answer. Sometimes, it’s just not possible,” David Rausch, the director of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said in a Monday interview on NBC's “Today” show. “The best way to find motive is to talk to the individual. We will not be able to do that in this case.”

Rausch said they are still working to determine a motive in this case with FBI and ATF. They are still conducting interviews that knew Warner.

“It does appear that the intent was more destruction than death but again that’s all still speculation at this point as we continue in our investigation with all our partners,” Rausch added.

Rausch added the evidence obtained from the bombing scene has been sent to Quantico for investigation.

A source close to the federal investigation said that among several different tips and angles, agents are investigating whether or not Warner had paranoia that 5G technology was being used to spy on Americans.

Rausch said there was no word about Warner's history in IT or 5G. However, Rausch did say Warner's dad worked for AT&T.

Over the weekend, investigators searched Warner's home in Antioch. The RV used in the explosion looks very similar to the one parked at Warner's home. Google Maps has a picture of a similar-looking RV.

Neighbors said Warner was never seen moving the RV until about a month ago.

They also say Warner had several cars and was seen working with antennas or power washing around his home.

Investigators said Warner's home was covered in security cameras and no trespassing" signs.

"There is no indication that any other person were involved. We've reviewed hours of video surrounding the vehicle. We saw no other people involved and saw no other people," US Attorney Don Cochran said.

News 4 Investigates talked with a realtor who used to work with him. He said he was a kind person who kept to himself.