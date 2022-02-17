NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Metro Police detectives released surveillance photos in hopes of locating the man who stole a woman's purse and injured her in a Walmart parking lot on Sunday morning.

Kristina Calvin told News 4 was loading her groceries into her vehicle in the Walmart parking lot located on 4424 Lebanon Pk. at 11:30 a.m. That's when police said the suspect grabbed the woman's purse from her shopping cart.

Police said Calvin attempted to get her bag back. However, police said the suspect pushed her and got into the driver's seat of a minivan that had been parked next to the victim's vehicle.

Calvin told police she watched as he quickly reversed, dragging her for a short distance before falling to the ground.

The suspect is six feet tall with a slender build and dark hair. He wore gray sweatpants, a gray sweater, a dark-colored beanie, and a blue facemask. Police said the minivan is described as a white Dodge Caravan, possibly a 2010 model, with front passenger-side damage.

Calvin said her purse, which had her cellphone but no wallet, was later found by her husband about five minutes from the Walmart on Lebanon Pike, where it happened.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect's identity should call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.