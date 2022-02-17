NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Metro Police detectives released surveillance photos in hopes of locating the man who stole a woman's purse and injured her in a Walmart parking lot on Sunday morning.

Kristina Calvin told News 4 she was loading her groceries into her vehicle in the Walmart parking lot located on 4424 Lebanon Pk. at 11:30 a.m. That's when police said a suspect grabbed Calvin's purse from the shopping cart.

Police said Calvin attempted to get her purse back. MNPD said the suspect pushed her and got into the driver's seat of a minivan that had been parked next to the victim's vehicle.

Calvin told police she watched as the suspect quickly reversed, dragging her for a short distance before falling to the ground.

The suspect is described as six feet tall with a slender build and dark hair. He was wearing gray sweatpants, a gray sweater, a dark-colored beanie, and a blue facemask. Police said the minivan is described as a white Dodge Caravan, possibly a 2010 model, with front passenger-side damage.

Calvin said her purse, which had her cellphone in it but no wallet, was later found by her husband about five minutes from the Walmart on Lebanon Pike.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect's identity should call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.