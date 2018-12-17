BRENTWOOD, TN (WSMV) - A suspected serial bank robbery suspect was arrested Saturday morning in Nashville, according to police.
Brentwood Police said Antonio Peebles, 26, was arrested without incident in Nashville by members of the FBI Violent Crimes Task Force and Metro Police.
Peebles is suspected in three Brentwood bank robberies – Nov. 1 at SunTrust Bank, Nov. 19 at First Bank and Nov. 29 at Pinnacle Bank.
He is also suspected in a bank robbery in Nashville.
Peebles is being held without bond in the custody of the U.S. Marshals.
