NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The man that led Metro Police on a long pursuit last week that ended in Williamson County appeared in court on Tuesday.
Dylan Bailey is currently being held on evading arrest and aggravated assault charges.
Police said he rammed a patrol car during the pursuit.
When Bailey was taken into custody last week, police found two pistols in the SUV he was driving.
Officer Gene McCollum, who was injured during the incident, testified in court.
“With this guy being armed, the officers seen him armed. I immediately drew my weapon and the next thing I know the suspect, the defendant, does a U-turn in the cul-de-sac and smashes right into my patrol vehicle I’m trying to exit out of,” said McCollum.
Bailey also admitted to having drugs in the car including methamphetamine, heroin and Xanax.
