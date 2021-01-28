NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The robbery suspect shot by a Metro Police officer on Wednesday afternoon has a lengthy criminal past and the officer was involved in a prior deadly shooting.

30-year-old Lamon Witherspoon was shot in the head by Metro Police Officer Wesley McClelland. Metro Police told News 4 Witherspoon is expected to recover but he will face charges once he is released from the hospital.

Witherspoon is believed to be the man who was wanted in connection with a robbery at Nashville Pizza and Pasta Sunday night.

Police said he stole a cash register from the location which led Metro Police officers to this scene at an Exxon Gas Station Wednesday afternoon.

Police were able to box him in, but Witherspoon reportedly ignored verbal commands to exit the car, rammed several cop cars, and displayed a gun, TBI said.

As the situation escalated, TBI said one officer fired "several times upon Witherspoon, striking and injuring him." Witherspoon was struck in the head and was transported to a Nashville hospital, TBI said.

News4 did a background check on Lamon Witherspoon. That report showed he was arrested 13 times since 2010 for charges like vehicle theft, driving on a suspended license, and drug paraphernalia.

McClelland was part of an officer involved shooting in 2016 that killed a fugitive. His action was deemed justified by in that incident.