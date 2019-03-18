NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Metro Police nabbed one of dozens of ATV riders over the weekend after he hit a police van while trying to get away.

Investigators say Quintin Whitman was stopped by an officer while doing wheelies down Broadway on a motorbike and riding in and out of traffic. He was also driving on the wrong side of the road.

The affidavit said Whitman "failed to drive with due care and had no regard for the safety of other motorists on the roadway."

Amphetamine pills were found in Whitman's pocket and a marijuana baggie was in the inner pocket of his jacket.

In addition to facing charges for reckless driving and possession of a controlled substance, Whitman was also was cited for not having a valid license to operate his motorbike.

Whitman is no stranger to the law having recently been arrested for the robbery of a Dollar General.