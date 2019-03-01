NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Police arrested a suspect overnight who is accused of being involved in a deadly shooting in Antioch last year.
According to the affidavit, the two suspects were armed when they forced their way into an apartment on Hickory Club Drive on Nov. 28.
One of the suspects fired a shot, which is when the victims grabbed pistols and fired back.
Michael Jefferson, one of the suspects, was struck and killed.
A second suspect, Taleel Green, was shot in the leg. He later admitted to police that it was a robbery attempt.
The owner of the apartment was also shot and was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
Green, 19, was arrested late Thursday night. He is facing charges for especially aggravated robbery and a weapons violation. His bond was set at $80,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.