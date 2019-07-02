Anthony Lewis

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- Metro Nashville Police have used DNA technology to solve a cold-case murder from 2015.

According to MNPD, 42-year-old Anthony Lewis was identified using DNA for the rape and murder of 52-year-old Joy Ransom inside her apartment on Jefferson Street in 2015.

Ransom's sister and brother-in-law found her murdered in her apartment after having no contact with for a few days. Investigators say a neighbor reported last seeing her on a Friday night, and she wasn't found until Sunday evening.

Lewis was charged for raping Joy Ransom in her apartment, and then severely beating her, until she lost her life. Police at the time needed to use fingerprints to positively identify her.

