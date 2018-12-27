NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Metro Police have identified the suspect in a shooting that sent an 11-year-old girl to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
According to Metro Police, 16-year-old Trevaun Glenn surrendered shortly before 5 p.m. at the Midtown Hills precinct. He faces charges of attempted criminal homicide, reckless endangerment and unlawful gun possession.
The shooting occurred Thursday in the kitchen of an apartment on the 900 block of Blank Street near the Fisk University campus in North Nashville.
According to Metro Police, investigators were called out around 8:35 p.m. to 960 Blank Street. When they arrived, they found a juvenile girl struck in the head. She was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. Officials say she is expected to survive.
According to police, Glenn was handling a pistol when he pointed the gun at the girl and pulled the trigger.
Glenn reportedly knew the girl and fled the scene. Police have not recovered the gun used in the shooting.
Anyone with information on the shooting should call the Emergency Communications Center at 615-862-8600 or Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.
