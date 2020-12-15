NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The man accused of fatally shooting a Nashville nurse on Interstate 440 will face a judge later today.
Devaunte Hill, 21, is facing a homicide charge in the death of 26-year-old Caitlyn Kaufman, a nurse at St. Thomas West Hospital.
Kaufman was shot and killed on I-440 when she was driving to work on December 3.
Police say Hill implicated himself in the crime after he was arrested on Friday.
In the wake of Nashville nurse Caitlyn Kaufman’s death, local organization Nashville Peacemakers is speaking up about their concerns of ongoing violence in the city.
Juvenile court records obtained by News4 Investigates show Devaunte Hill, now charged in the murder of nurse Caitlyn Kaufman, shot his grandmother and two other family members when he was sixteen years old.
Metro Police announced an arrest has been made in the murder of Saint Thomas West nurse Caitlyn Kaufman.
