NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The man accused of fatally shooting a Nashville nurse on Interstate 440 will face a judge later today. 

Devaunte Hill, 21, is facing a homicide charge in the death of 26-year-old Caitlyn Kaufman, a nurse at St. Thomas West Hospital. 

Kaufman was shot and killed on I-440 when she was driving to work on December 3. 

Police say Hill implicated himself in the crime after he was arrested on Friday. 

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

‘It’s senseless violence with guns’

In the wake of Nashville nurse Caitlyn Kaufman’s death, local organization Nashville Peacemakers is speaking up about their concerns of ongoing violence in the city.

 
 

