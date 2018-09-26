NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Police in New Mexico have arrested a suspect wanted in connection with a bank robbery in Nashville.
Mark Zettek, 59, is accused of robbing the U.S. Bank on Old Hickory Boulevard in Hermitage on March 11.
Police said Zettek passed the bank teller a note claiming that he was armed and demanded money.
Zettek was arrested at midnight Wednesday in Rio Rancho, NM, on a federal indictment.
