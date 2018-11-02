MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) -- The suspect in a shooting inside a Northwest Broad Street business on Friday afternoon turned himself into police early Saturday morning, according to officials.
Murfreesboro Police said the victim was shot inside Eclipse Barber Shop at 810 NW Broad Street.
Police said preliminary information showed that the victim and shooter knew each other and it was not a random incident.
The suspect, identified as Antonio Jerrell Hurt (pictured), fled the scene after the shooting.
MPD officials said Hurt turned himself in to officers on Saturday morning.
Stay with News4 for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.