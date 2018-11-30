NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Investigators have arrested an 18-year-old man believed to have committed a series of masked armed robberies of cell phone stores and convenience stores in Davidson and Williamson Counties since early November.
Azreal Scribner is charged with four counts of aggravated robbery involving the Discount Tobacco store on Lebanon Pike on November 14, Absolute Wireless on Trousdale Drive on November 17, Metro by T-Mobile on Main Street on November 19, and Absolute Wireless on Lebanon Pike on November 24.
Investigators located a red Dodge Avenger believed to be connected to the robbery suspect in a public housing community on University Court. Juvenile Crime Task Force officers watched the vehicle pull away and run a stop sign.
When an officer attempted to pull the car over, the driver ran over a curb, drove through a ditch and onto Lafayette Street. Officers did not pursue the car but attempted to look for it.
Later during the night, the car was located at an apartment complex on Porter Road in East Nashville. After learning the apartment number the suspects were likely in, officers knocked on the door. When it was answered, a strong odor of marijuana was emanating from inside.
Four persons present, Scribner, a 17-year-old, a 15-year-old, and Ronald Adkins, 19, were there. All were interviewed by detectives and ATF agents.
Scribner and the 17-year-old admitted to their involvement in a number of robbery cases. The 17-year-old was taken into custody by Franklin police for the November 25th attempted robbery of Verizon Wireless on Mallory Lane. He remains in custody in Williamson County.
Additional robbery-related charges against him and Scribner will be forthcoming in both Davidson and Williamson Counties. They are under investigation in regard to nearly 20 business robberies in the area since November 8.
During a search of the Porter Road apartment, officers and agents found three semi-automatic pistols, two of them with extended magazines. A search of Ronald Adkins’ apartment on University Court led to the recovery of a nine millimeter rifle, ammunition, ten firearm magazines, including a 100 round drum magazine, more than $9,000 cash and numerous iPhones.
In addition to the aggravated robbery counts, Scribner is also charged with felony evading arrest, three counts of unlawful gun possession, felony theft for stealing iPhones, misdemeanor theft, and misdemeanor marijuana possession. Scribner is being housed in metro jail and bond is set at $165,000.
Ronald Adkins is charged with felony evading arrest, unlawful gun possession, two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, and driving on a suspended license. His bond is set at $10,000. The 15-year-old was charged at Juvenile Court with unlawful gun possession, second offense.
