NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A suspect wanted for the July burglary of a First Watch restaurant in Nashville was arrested Wednesday after they were pulled over by police.
Metro Police say 26-year-old Clarence E. Wright was captured on surveillance video on July 17 burglarizing the restaurant.
Police say Wright used a a sledgehammer with blue markings to break into the manager's office.
Once inside, police say Wright laid the sledgehammer on a desk before stealing a safe valued at $1,000 and $3,144 in cash.
Police say Wright retrieved the sledgehammer before leaving the restaurant.
During a traffic stop on Wednesday police identified a sledgehammer with identical blue markings inside Wright's car.
Wright was arrested and is now facing felony burglary charges.
