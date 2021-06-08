NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Late Tuesday night, Metro Police confirmed that Berwin Freeman Jr. turned himself in to the downtown detention center and is being held without bond on criminal homicide charges.

According to Metro Police, 30-year-old Timothy Fields was shot in the chest just outside Bar Louie, after stepping out to smoke. EMS transported him to the hospital, where police said he died from his injuries.

“According to witnesses, he was being very social inside the establishment talking to a number of people, including females,“ Police Spokesman Don Aaron said.

A witness described hearing the gunshot from her hotel room at The Thompson Nashville and looking out to see officers performing CPR on a man on the ground inside Bar Louie.

“It’s a scary thing because you think in the Gulch you’re in a safe area," the witness told News4.

Bar Louie provided a statement to News4 following the shooting:

“Our hearts go out to the victim and his family during this time. We are grateful for the quick actions taken by our staff and patrons when this tragedy occurred. Out of respect to the victim, their family, and our staff, we are currently closed and plan to reopen soon to continue to serve our community. We are fully cooperating with the local authorities and have no further statement at this time.”

Surveillance footage reviewed by MNPD shows a man and a woman who are now wanted for questioning in connection to the shooting. They were seen arriving in the Altima earlier that evening. The male is described as a "heavyset" black man with facial tattoos, between 5'5" and 5'7". His red tipped dreadlocks were in a ponytail. Contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463 with tips.

Couple sought for questioning in Gulch shooting Surveillance photo provided by MNPD showing couple who is sought for questioning.

According to a Facebook post by Nudies Honky Tonk, Fields was a kitchen staff for the bar.

News4 is working to gather more information and will have updates onair and online.