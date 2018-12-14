LEBANON, TN (WSMV) - Authorities have arrested the second suspect in a shooting that happened in downtown Nashville back in September.
The U.S. Marshals Service Task Force and the Wilson County Sheriff's Department arrested 30-year-old Stephen Hughes at a home in Lebanon on Thursday.
The shooting happened in the parking lot next to Piranha's Bar on 3rd Avenue North just after 2 a.m. on Sept. 29.
Officials said Hughes and 21-year-old Zachary Anderson were involved in an altercation with staff on the second floor of Piranha's earlier in the night and even pinned an employee to the wall of the bar before other staff members intervened.
The men were reportedly escorted out of the bar and told not to come back, but police said they returned later when employees were leaving for the night.
A witness who was sitting in the parking lot told police that Hughes got out a pistol. One of the employees punched Hughes in the face and knocked his gun to the ground.
Anderson allegedly got out a pistol and began firing into the air as the employees ran away.
Witnesses said Hughes reached for his gun and began firing. The witnesses also told police that Anderson spotted them after he shot into the air and approached them while they were in their parked car and pointed his gun at them.
When officers responded to the scene, they found two male victims with gunshot wounds. One man was shot in the foot, while the other was shot in the leg multiple times. Both had non-life-threatening injuries.
While the investigation was underway, two Central Precinct officers spotted Anderson at Hermitage Cafe and realized he fit the description of one of the suspects. Anderson was arrested shortly afterward. Police said he had a gun with him that had previously been reported as stolen.
