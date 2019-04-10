NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A man charged in a hit-and-run accident that killed the brother of an NFL player is expected to appear in court on Wednesday.

Felipe Castelblanco faces vehicular homicide charges along with DUI and leaving the scene of a deadly accident.

David Barnett was killed in the December crash on Whittemore Lane. He is the brother of Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Derek Barnett, who attended Brentwood Academy and the University of Tennessee.