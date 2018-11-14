NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Police have identified one of the suspects in a deadly shooting in East Nashville earlier this month.
Quincy Brown, 19, was shot and killed in the 600 block of Dew Street on Nov. 3.
Police issued an arrest warrant for criminal homicide for convicted felon Dejuan A. Bell. Bell surrendered to East Precinct investigators on Wednesday afternoon.
According to detectives, Brown and Bell argued on South 6th Street shortly before the shooting but then went their separate ways.
Brown was shot as he and another man rode scooters onto Dew Street from South 7th Street.
Bell, 26, was convicted of reckless aggravated assault in May 2018. He received a two-year suspended sentence and was placed on unsupervised probation.
Back in 2009, Bell was convicted of two counts of aggravated robbery. He received a nine-year prison sentence.
Bell was with at least two other people when the shots were fired, according to police.
Anyone who is able to identify the two people who were caught on surveillance video is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Crime Stoppers callers can remain anonymous and can qualify for a cash reward.
