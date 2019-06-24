NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The suspect in a deadly stabbing during a robbery at a Cherokee Road home Friday that killed a husband and critically injured a wife has been shot by police in Texas during an altercation.

Metro Police says 34-year-old Peter Alexander Bohning of Connecticut was shot during the altercation with a deputy in Gaines County, Texas. The deputy was reportedly stabbed in the fight and was taken to an El Paso hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Metro Police confirmed late Monday morning that Bohning died from his injuries in a Texas hospital.

The couple has been identified as Donald Zirkle and Leigh Ann Zirkle. 

According to police, Bohning walked up to them on their back porch, claimed he was lost and attacked them. Leigh Ann ran into the house and out the front door, before she collapsed in the street. She is in critical condition at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.  

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2019 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Digital Content Producer

A New York City native and a graduate of the Mizzou School of Journalism, Ethan joined the WSMV Digital Team in June 2019. Send Ethan story ideas, food recommendations and sports debate topics to Ethan.Illers@wsmv.com and follow him on Twiiter @ethanWSMV!

Digital Content Producer

Joey is an award-winning Digital Content Producer on the WSMV Digital Team! A graduate of the University of South Carolina-Aiken, Joey joined WSMV in September 2018. He's happy to be Working 4 You!

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.