HOPKINSVILLE, KY (WSMV) - One suspect is in custody in connection with the shooting of a Hopkinsville police officer on Monday morning.

According to the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office, the suspect was arrested by multiple agencies in the 2900 block of Highway 48.

Police say this all began around 1 a.m. when a woman was robbed at gunpoint by two masked men at a Walmart on Clinic Drive. The suspects then escaped in a dark-colored Dodge. The victim said the suspects also stole her Chevy Tahoe and hit her friend in the face.

The Hopkinsville police chief said Officer Jeremy Davidson saw one of the vehicles involved in the robbery and stopped the vehicle near North Drive and Sanderson Drive by Freedom Elementary School.

Police said the suspect tried to flee, and after a short pursuit, the suspect was stopped after police deployed spike strips. Police said the suspect then began shooting.

Davidson was taken to Jennie Stuart Medical Center by a deputy, where he remains in stable condition.

According to police, one suspect's car was lost in Clarksville and another car was found around 4:15 a.m. at 1015 Sanderson Dr. with no people inside.

Police said an assault riffle was likely used in the shooting.

Officials have not released any additional information about the other suspects who remain at large.

A little less than a year ago, a man pretending to be a police officer shot and killed a Hopkinsville police officer. On March 29, 2018, police say James Decoursey used a blue light to pull over Officer Phillip Meacham. Investigators say Decoursey shot and killed Meacham and then ran off. When officers found Decoursey, they said he refused to listen to commands. He was eventually shot and killed by police when they attempted to arrest him.

Stay with News4 for updates on this developing story.