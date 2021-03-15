CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - One person was injured and a suspect taken into custody following a shooting in Clarksville on Sunday.
Clarksville Police say one person was shot on the 3700 block of Suiter Road around 7:20 p.m..
The victim was taken to the hospital. Their condition remains unknown at this time.
The person police believe to be responsible for the shooting is in custody.
Follow News4 for updates.
