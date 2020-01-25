GALLATIN, TN. (WSMV) - Gallatin Police and SWAT were surrounding a home on Gwen Avenue in Gallatin according to officials.
A single suspect has been taken into custody by police following the standoff.
William Williams barricaded himself into a home on Gwen Avenue.
He was wanted on multiple charges in Metro which are unknown at this time and in Gallatin for Aggravated Assault and kidnapping.
Information on what caused this situation is still limited, but police say the surrounding homes were evacuated during this time.
More information is coming out on this situation and News4 will bring you all of it as it becomes available.
