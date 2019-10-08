MADISON, TN (WSMV) - Three people are in custody after a vehicle pursuit ended on Old Hickory Blvd. at Gallatin Pike in Madison.
Several cars were damaged as a result of the pursuit, including when the suspect reportedly rammed a Cheatham County Sheriff's Office patrol car.
The suspect continued onto Old Hickory Blvd. for about two miles before he was finally stopped. Police are redirecting traffic at the crash site. Spike strips were used to try to stop the suspects.
A male suspect was placed into the back of a Cheatham County Sheriff's Office SUV. Another woman also in the crash was also placed into custody. The male suspect initially refused medical treatment at the scene, but ultimately changed his mind. A syringe was found with the male suspect's shoes and belt.
Two people in the crash were brought to the attention of EMS, and were seen on stretchers to be treated.
At least 2 people are in custody; this woman and this man who finally accepted medical treatment. Read more about what happened. https://t.co/5qjh9pnpbF@wsmv #TNnews #nashville #breaking pic.twitter.com/GAQvDj8P9s— Joshua Cole (@JoshuaColeLive) October 8, 2019
CLOSER LOOK: This is the first person taken away in an ambulance. He’s wearing handcuffs. Making 3 suspects. Read more about what happened. https://t.co/5qjh9pnpbF@wsmv #TNnews #nashville #breaking pic.twitter.com/0oWqMPjDUA— Joshua Cole (@JoshuaColeLive) October 8, 2019
News4 is working to get more details. Stay tuned to News4 for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.