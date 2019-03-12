NOLENSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Police were involved in a standoff with an armed suspect at a home in Williamson County overnight.
According to the Nolensville Police Department, the officers had to deploy four rounds of tear gas after the suspect said he would not come outside.
The police department has not released the exact address of the home but did say it is on the south side of town.
Officials said the suspect is now in custody. No one was injured in the incident.
Williamson County SWAT assisted police with the standoff.
