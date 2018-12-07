FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - Police say a standoff at a mobile home park in Franklin has ended peacefully.
Police said 22-year-old Martin Zaragoza fired several shots outside a home on Granville Road during a domestic dispute.
Officers later tracked Zaragoza to his home on W. Meade Boulevard. They requested SWAT support after he allegedly refused to surrender. Eventually, Zaragoza was arrested without incident.
Police said they found the gun that Zaragoza is accused of firing inside his home.
According to the Franklin Police Department, Zaragoza is charged with reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon, aggravated assault and violation of an order of protection. Officials said they expect to file additional charges.
Several residents in the Franklin Estates neighborhood had to evacuate while the standoff was going on but have been allowed to return to their homes.
