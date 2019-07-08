ANTIOCH, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police were searching the area of a suspect in the area of Anderson Road and Bell Road in Antioch.
The suspect was believed to have been involved in a possible shooting in La Vergne.
Homes were being evacuated from Alicia Lane to Ayers Drive, and the suspect was subsequently taken into custody just after 2 p.m.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned to News4 for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.