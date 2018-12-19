CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Police say a suspect is in custody after allegedly shooting a married couple in Clarksville.
The shooting happened near the intersection of Rossview Road and Guthrie Highway around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office.
The victims called 911 and then drove themselves to Tennova Medical Center.
According to police, the husband was shot in the face and remains in critical condition at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.
The wife was shot in the arm and has a wound on her head from being grazed by a bullet. She remains in stable condition.
Police said the victims and the suspect knew each other and that this was an isolated incident.
The suspected gunman, 47-year-old Barbara Cowdrey, is charged with two counts of aggravated assault. Her bond was set at $500,000. Police said additional charges could be filed.
Anyone with any information about the shooting is asked to call police at 931-648-0611.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.