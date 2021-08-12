NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A man was robbed at gunpoint while working outside a home near Nashville International Airport on Wednesday morning, according to Metro Police.
Police say the victim was working on his rental property on the 1900 block of Laurinda Drive when he noticed a car parked out front.
When he went to his truck to get some tools, police say 41-year-old Travis Seats approached the victim with a gun and demanded he hand over his wallet.
Police say the victim complied but was able to write down Seats' license plate as he drove away from the scene.
Police were able to find the rental company that owned the vehicle and tracked it down to North Nashville where they arrested Seats.
Seats is now charged with felony aggravated robbery and is being held on $75,000 bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.