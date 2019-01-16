SPRING HILL, TN (WSMV) - Police say that a loud crash in a Spring Hill neighborhood turned into a standoff.
According to police, the suspect was taken into custody Wednesday morning and is being held at the Maury County jail.
Around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, neighbors heard a car revving and then screeching tires and a loud bang. According to police, the car crashed into the garage of a home near the intersection of Red Jacket Trace and Twin Feathers Run.
The homeowner said he heard the crash and saw a man run away afterward.
Police said the suspect, identified as Thor Coleman, then barricaded himself inside a nearby home. It is unclear whether or not he was under the influence of drugs or alcohol.
Authorities said a special response team used flash bang grenades and tear gas to get Coleman to come outside. A team entered the home after negotiations with the suspect failed.
Police eventually arrested Coleman around 3:04 a.m. Wednesday.
Lt. Justin Whitwell said that no one else was inside the home when police arrested Coleman.
News4's breaking news photojournalist Thomas Davis was the first to arrive at the scene.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.