SPRING HILL, TN (WSMV) - Police say that a loud crash in a Spring Hill neighborhood turned into a standoff.

According to police, the suspect was taken into custody Wednesday morning and is being held at the Maury County jail.

Around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, neighbors heard a car revving and then screeching tires and a loud bang. According to police, the car crashed into the garage of a home near the intersection of Red Jacket Trace and Twin Feathers Run.

The homeowner said he heard the crash and saw a man run away afterward.

Police said the suspect, identified as Thor Coleman, then barricaded himself inside a nearby home. It is unclear whether or not he was under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

Authorities said a special response team used flash bang grenades and tear gas to get Coleman to come outside. A team entered the home after negotiations with the suspect failed.

Police eventually arrested Coleman around 3:04 a.m. Wednesday.

Lt. Justin Whitwell said that no one else was inside the home when police arrested Coleman.

News4's breaking news photojournalist Thomas Davis was the first to arrive at the scene.