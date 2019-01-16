SPRING HILL, TN (WSMV) - Police say that a loud crash in a Spring Hill neighborhood turned into a standoff.
According to police, Thor Coleman has been taken into custody and is being held at the Maury County jail.
Authorities say around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, neighbors heard a car revving, then screeching tires and a loud bang.
According to police, a car crashed into the garage of a home at Red Jacket Trace and Twin Feathers Run.
The homeowner says he heard the crash. He says he saw a man run away after the crash.
Police say Coleman barricaded himself in a home nearby and that it is unclear whether or not the suspect was under the influence of drugs or alcohol.
Authorities say a police special response team used flash bang grenades and tear gas to get the man to come out of the home. Police say a Special Response Team entered the home after negotiations with the suspect failed.
Police arrested the suspect around 3:04 a.m. Wednesday.
Lt. Justin Whitwell says that no one else was inside the home when police arrested Coleman.
Breaking news photojournalist Thomas Davis was first on scene.
This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for more updates.
