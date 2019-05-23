COOKEVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A man wanted for homicide and aggravated assault has been arrested according to the Cookeville Police Department.
Investigators say 38-year-old Andrew Ray Price had gotten into an argument with 22-year-old Kelsea Lamb at a home on the 700 block of Foundation Drive. In that argument, he assaulted and stabbed her.
When another woman, 28-year-old Kayla Dailey attempted to intervene, she was also stabbed by Price. He then fled the scene in Dailey’s 2012 gray or silver Infinity G25 four door sedan.
Both victims were transported to Cookeville Regional Medical Center for treatment. Lamb died shortly after arrival. Dailey was treated and released.
Price faces charges of second degree murder, aggravated assault, felony theft and violation of bond.
Price’s bond conditions stemmed from a previous domestic incident involving Lamb.
ORIGINAL STORY:
COOKEVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Investigators with the Cookeville Police Department are searching for a suspect wanted for homicide.
According to Cookeville Police, 38-year-old Andrew Ray Price was involved in a domestic-related homicide of a 22-year-old victim and the aggravated assault of a 28-year-old victim on Wednesday night around 9:18 p.m.
Investigators said Price left the scene in a stolen 2012 gray or silver in color Infiniti G25 sedan with TN license plate # 3R20A8.
Cookeville Police has warrants out for Price's arrest on charges of second degree murder, aggravated assault, felony theft, and violation of bond. Several police departments have been in pursuit of Price but have failed to apprehend him.
Price was last seen in Clay County. If you know where Price is, do not approach him and dial 911 or the Cookeville Police Department at 931-526-2125.
