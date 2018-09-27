CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Investigators have captured Kaitlin Patterson, who they say was associated with a series of mail thefts in Clarksville.
Patterson was captured Wednesday night (9/26) around 6:30 p.m. in Hopewell, Virginia, nearly 700 miles away. Clarksville officers acted on a tip that she was in Virginia and contacted officers in Hopewell who found her and took her into custody. She is awaiting extradition back to Tennessee.
Patterson has three outstanding warrants for criminal conspiracy for forgery, criminal conspiracy for identity theft, and violation of probation. She is believed to be associated with Adam Perelli, who was already charged with six counts of forgery and two counts of conspiracy with more charges pending.
Investigators say Patterson is part of an ongoing investigation involving the theft of mail and forgery using a post office master key to gain access to blue postal and apartment mailboxes in Clarksville. Search warrants were executed in Murfreesboro where mail and equipment to alter or duplicate checks was found. The post office master key has still not been found.
Clarksville investigators say they have had reports of forged or stolen checks dating back to May, and continues to receive reports from other victims. They believe that there may also be accomplices to the crime.
"The whole operation appears to be well organized and thought out," according to a release from the Clarksville Police Department.
Investigators say that because the master key has not yet been found, citizens need to continue to monitor their accounts and follow-up on mailed checks and those expected to be delivered.
Clarksville Police Department has Located Kaitlin Patterson Associated with the Mail Thefts in the Clarksville Area
The investigation is ongoing and more charges are expected.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.