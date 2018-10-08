NASHVILLE (WSMV) - The suspect involved in a possible abduction in Cheatham County has just been arrested in Antioch.
The victim was reportedly taken against her will in Cheatham County.
Authorities in Cheatham County asked the Metro Nashville Police Department to help them find the suspect's vehicle.
Metro officers found the vehicle and reportedly began a pursuit, which came to an end in the 1200 block of Bell Road. The suspect was arrested at that location, according to police.
It's not clear if the woman was injured in the abduction.
Stay with News4 for updates on this developing story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.