CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Police have arrested a man accused in at least two burglaries in Clarksville.
Nathan Clay, 33, is charged with two counts of burglary, one count of simple possession and one count of unlawful drug paraphernalia. He is being held on $12,000 bond.
According to the Clarksville Police Department, one of the victims left his vehicle unlocked in the parking lot of the Home Depot on Wilma Rudolph Boulevard on Jan. 20.
A witness reported watching Clay get inside the vehicle and steal some items that were inside.
The woman gave a detailed description of Clay and his vehicle to police, who tracked him down 10 minutes later at a Lowe's parking lot.
Police said they found the stolen items inside of Clay's vehicle, along with items that were taken from a car earlier that morning at a church parking lot.
Clay allegedly had pills and other drug paraphernalia with him when he was arrested.
Police returned some of the stolen items to the owners, but there were several other items they could not figure out who they belonged to, including watches, a pocket mask, a ring and a knife.
