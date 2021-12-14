NASHVILLE (WSMV) - The man sought by police after shooting a man on Black Friday has been arrested and charged.
Just after 5 p.m. on November 26, police say Melvin S. Nettles, 43, shot and killed Jadon Simon, 34, while outside of the Lucky 7 Discount Grocery and Tobacco store off Jones Avenue.
According to police, the two men got into a confrontation which led to Simon being shot multiple times.
Nettles has been charged with disorderly conduct, theft of $2,500 or more, carjacking, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, criminal homicide, and felony weapon possession.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.