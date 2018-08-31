Malik J. Armstrong

Malik J. Armstrong, 34, is accused of robbing two banks. (Source: Metro Nashville Police Department)

 Kara Apel

NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A suspected bank robber was arrested in West Tennessee.

Malik J. Armstrong, 34, is accused of robbing the Fifth Third Bank on Bell road on July 19 and the U.S. Bank on Bell Road on Aug. 15.

Armstrong will be facing federal charges.

He waws arrested overnight by Metro Nashville Police Department Task Force officers in Greenfield, TN.

