NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A suspected bank robber was arrested in West Tennessee.
Malik J. Armstrong, 34, is accused of robbing the Fifth Third Bank on Bell road on July 19 and the U.S. Bank on Bell Road on Aug. 15.
Armstrong will be facing federal charges.
He waws arrested overnight by Metro Nashville Police Department Task Force officers in Greenfield, TN.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.