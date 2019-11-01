NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police are looking for a man who robbed the manager of a movie theater on Bell Road Thursday morning.
On Friday, Metro Police identified 57-year-old Lloyd Eugene Rhodes as the gunman who robbed the AMC Theatre on Bell Road Thursday after hiding Wednesday night. He has reportedly committed similar robberies in other cities including Memphis
Police say the 23-year-old victim told them she was getting ready to open the theater at 11:15 a.m. when Rhodes came up from behind her with a gun.
Rhodes demanded she take him to the money. He then ran off with the money, as well as the victim's cell phone and the keys to her black 2015 Kia Forte.
He drove off in her Kia which has a Tennessee license plate number reading 1M53P4.
Surveillance video shows Rhodes paid for a movie ticket Wednesday evening. It's likely he stayed overnight in the theater and did not leave until robbing the manager Thursday.
Anyone who has any information regarding Rhodes and his whereabouts are asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.