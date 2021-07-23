NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Travis Harris, wanted for the 2018 fatal shooting of Quinton Brooks in a parking lot of the McFerrin Community Center, has been arrested, Metro Police announced.
Harris, 30, surrendered to police late Friday night at the Criminal Warrants Division.
He had been identified as the suspect in the 2018 fatal shooting of 24-year-old Quinton Brooks at McFerrin Community Center on Grace Street.
Harris was charged in the fatal shooting of Brooks and being a felon in possession of a handgun.
Police said following his arrest for Brooks’ murder, Harris, who had been on parole for a 2011 aggravated robbery, was later jailed at the Hardeman County Correctional Facility to serve the remainder of his sentence while he awaited trial in Nashville. Hardeman County late Wednesday sent Harris to Robertson County on a detainer for failure to pay child support. Robertson County did not know that the state also had a detainer on Harris for murder in Nashville. Harris was released on Thursday since he no longer had any further charges in Robertson County.
