BRENTWOOD, TN (WSMV) - Police have identified the suspect wanted in connection to a shoplifting incident that left a Brentwood police officer injured on Monday night.
Brentwood Police said Wednesday that Keydarius Simmons, 25, is alleged to have injured Officer Scott Willey while trying to flee from the TJ Maxx parking lot on Franklin Road.
Police said Simmons was approached by officers as he left the store after being suspected of shoplifting. He fled on foot to a waiting vehicle and as he was attempted to drive away Willey was thrown from the vehicle and injured when his head struck the pavement.
Police said Monday that Willey was treated on scene and taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center. He is now recovering at home.
Simmons is 5'9" tall, weighs 150 pounds and has multiple distinctive tattoos on his face, neck and arms. He was last known to be driving a 2018 Kia Optima with Maryland license plate 9DF8504.
According to police, Simmons has numerous active warrants with Brentwood Police, Metro Nashville Police and other area agencies.
If you have information about Simmons' whereabouts, contact Brentwood Police at (615) 371-0160, email bpdtips@brentwoodtn.gov or call Williamson County Crime Stoppers at (615) 794-4000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.