CELINA, TN (WSMV) - Police have arrested the man who they say may be connected to the shooting that killed a child and injured two others in Clay County on Monday morning.
Clay County Sheriff's Office has identified the suspect as 29-year-old Jacob Snyder. He's facing charges in the death of 11-year-old Harley Evans, including first-degree murder, as well as two counts of attempted first-degree murder.
Tonight, Jacob Stanley Snyder (DOB 01/31/1989) has been charged with one count of First Degree Murder and two counts of Att. First Degree Murder. He was booked into the Clay County Jail on a $2-million bond. Here’s a photo when he was taken into custody. pic.twitter.com/A1XSiOx6qA— TBI (@TBInvestigation) October 29, 2018
Evans' father, Justin Crowder, and her father's girlfriend, Kelsey Rhoton, remain in a Nashville hospital where they continue to be treated. Investigators say Crowder is in critical condition.
Multiple agencies from the area assisted in the search for Snyder. The TBI said K9 officers from the Putnam County Sheriff's Office captured the suspect.
A bus driver went to pickup two girls at a bus stop on North Fork Road. When the driver arrived, one uninjured juvenile female and an adult female boarded the bus.
The driver took the women to the Mount Vernon Volunteer Fire Department and called 911.
When authorities arrived at the home at 274 North Fork Rd., they found an adult male who had been shot outside the house and a juvenile female deceased inside the home.
"This is a small community and this is something unusual that has happened in our community," Clay County Sheriff Brandon Boone said at a news conference.
Snyder reportedly had been staying at the home doing work for the male victim.
Authorities said Snyder ran into nearby woods after the shooting. Multiple agencies assisted the Clay County Sheriff's Office in the search for the suspect, who has not been identified.
District Attorney General Bryant Dunaway said his office is participating in the criminal homicide investigation. He said his office would work with investigators to determine what charges to file in relation to the case.
The Clay County EMA Director told News4 the victims got on the bus between 6 and 7 a.m. The driver took them to the fire department and away from the scene.
"I'd like to thank the bus driver for the actions that he took during the incident for getting the one child safely away from the incident and bringing the injured here," said Boone. "I'd like to commend him for what he did."
The man and women were airlifted to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment.
Authorities have not released the names of the victims.
The TBI is assisting with the investigation into the deadly shooting.
@TBInvestigation is processing the crime scene at Northfork Road. 2 adults shot, one child killed inside the house. @wsmv pic.twitter.com/ycBd8jypzH— Edward Burch (@EdwardBurch) October 29, 2018
Clay County Schools were in a "soft lockdown" during the search as a precaution.
Putnam County Sheriff’s and other law enforcement agencies arrive at Mt. Vernon Volunteer Fire Dept. @TBInvestigation will be briefing shortly. @WSMV pic.twitter.com/MHsa2Dy3Ja— Edward Burch (@EdwardBurch) October 29, 2018
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.