MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - Murfreesboro police have identified the suspect of a shooting of an 18-year-old man at an apartment complex near the MTSU campus on Saturday.
Police said a warrant for especially aggravated robbery had been filed for Amin Abdulqani Kosar, 19, in connection with the incident around 9 a.m. at the College Grove Apartments on Old Lascassas Highway.
Officers later found the victim, identified as Abanob Saad, at the intersection of N. Highland Avenue and Eventide Drive. Saad was transported by LifeFlight to the hospital.
The suspect fled the scene in the victim's vehicle after shooting him multiple times. He was last seen in a 2012 black four-door BMW 535 with Tennessee license plates 2G4-9K3.
The car has a purple David Lipscomb sticker in the rear window. It also has a "thin blue sticker" on the front and rear bumper.
Police said Kosar was last seen in Nashville at his mother's home around 1 p.m.
Officials confirmed Saad is not a student at MTSU.
Anyone with any information about the case is asked to call police at 615-893-2717 or dispatch at 615-893-1311.
