NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Investigators have identified one of two suspected murderers who killed a man inside a restroom of the Las Cazuelas Mexican Grill on Nolensville Pike on Sunday.
BREAKING: Juan J. Chapa, 30, identified as one of two suspected murderers who killed Mario Alberto Garcia Lopez, 34, inside a restroom of Las Cazuelas Mexican Grill on Nolensville Pk Sunday night. Lopez was clearly targeted. See Chapa or his accomplice? Please call 615-742-7463. pic.twitter.com/Ha684434Tu— Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) October 1, 2018
Juan J. Chapa, 30, is a suspect in the murder of Mario Alberto Garcia Lopez, 34. Investigators believe Lopez's murder was targeted.
If you have any information on the whereabouts of Chapa or his accomplice, you're asked to call Metro Police at (615) 742-7463.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -- Police said a man is dead after a shooting at a Mexican restaurant in South Nashville on Sunday night.
Officers responded to Las Cazuelas Mexican Restaurant on the 4100 block of Nolensville Pike around 9:45 p.m. after a Hispanic male was reportedly found in the restaurant with a gunshot wound to the torso.
He was pronounced dead on the scene by the Nashville Fire Dept.
Officials said the shooting did not appear to be self-inflicted and is being investigated as a homicide.
A suspect or motive in the shooting is unknown at this time.
