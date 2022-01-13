NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A man is on the loose after robbing a Waffle House in Nashville at gunpoint Thursday morning.
According to police at the scene, a black male standing roughly 6-feet tall walked into the Waffle House at 3304 Dickerson Pike, produced a pistol and demanded money.
The suspect, wearing a yellow show and blue pants, fled from the Waffle House, running towards the Days Inn and Super 8 hotels nearby.
Police are working to identify the unknown man.
As new information comes out, this story will be updated.
