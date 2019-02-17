WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - Investigators say a suspect fled from a traffic stop and led deputies on a pursuit before crashing their car on Interstate 65 early Sunday afternoon at mile marker 73.
According to Williamson County Sheriff's Office, the pursuit began in the area of Interstate 65 and Peytonsville Road in Franklin. Investigators attempted to pull the car over and the suspect fled.
Investigators pursued the car for a short time but then discontinued the pursuit. The suspect's car was eventually spotted again and deputies pursued the suspect again onto I-65 where the suspect eventually crashed his car into a median wall about a mile from the Old Hickory Boulevard exit in Brentwood.
News4 brought you the traffic incident on Facebook Live. It took about 30 minutes to clear the HOV lane. At the time, it was anticipated it would take over an hour to clear, and traffic was moving very slowly through the area.
Details about the suspect have not yet been given.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.