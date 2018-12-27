SMYRNA, TN (WSMV) - One person has been detained after a frightening situation at an apartment complex in Smyrna on Wednesday.
According to the Smyrna Police Department, officers received a report that a bullet made its way into an apartment from another apartment at the Poplar Grove Apartments on Heath Place.
According to police, the suspect would not come outside, which is when the SWAT team was called. Police were able to take the suspect into custody.
No one was injured during the situation, according to police.
The incident remains under investigation. Stay with News4 for updates.
