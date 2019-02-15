SUMNER COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - An 18-year-old man is facing several charges after he led a Sumner County deputy on a police chase and eventually crashed into a Sumner County police cruiser.
According to investigators, a Sumner County deputy was traveling north on Highway 386 near the Big Station Camp exit just before 10 a.m. Friday when he saw a red Volkswagen Jetta driving recklessly and appearing to clip another vehicle going north.
Investigators said the deputy activated his blue lights and siren, but the Jetta fled. The deputy pursued the vehicle into Gallatin but lost sight of the vehicle and discontinued pursuing it. A short time later, the vehicle reappeared traveling southbound on Highway 386 exiting onto the Big Station Camp exit, going through the stop sign, and crashing into a Sheriff's Office cruiser.
The driver of the vehicle, 18-year-old Oshae Stewart of Nashville, ran from the vehicle and went into a wooded area nearby. Deputies quickly apprehended Stewart and took him to Sumner County Jail.
Stewart faces charges of evading arrest, reckless endangerment, possession of marijuana for resale, tampering with evidence, and unlawful use of body armor.
In addition to the Sumner County charges, Stewart also faces a charge of criminal homicide out of Davidson County. News4 is working to get more details about this charge and will update this story as we receive the information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.