A suspect led a Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper on a pursuit overnight along Interstate 65.
The trooper reportedly tried stopping the vehicle at mile marker 110, which is near White House.
According to THP, the suspect fled and later crashed the vehicle on New Hope Road near Pickle Knight Road in Joelton.
It's unclear if the suspect was injured.
Stay with News4 for updates on this developing story.
