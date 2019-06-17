NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A man caused over $2,000 worth of damage at Jason Aldean's Kitchen and Rooftop Bar on Broadway after climbing into its crawl space on Sunday.
Metro Police say 20-year-old Fritz Schlabach was covered in dry wall as he told them he was allegedly chased into the crawl space by dogs. Schlabach kicked two large holes in the wall and damaged an extensive amount of the bar's audio and visual equipment.
Schlabach was arrested and charged with vandalism.
